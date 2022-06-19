PORTLAND – Roland Pelletier, 85, passed peacefully on June 8, 2022, at the Barron Center in Portland after a brief illness.

Roland was born on May 31, 1937, in Fort Kent to Come and Dora Pelletier. Roland enjoyed playing sports throughout his school years. He worked on a potato farm and the railroad before eventually relocating to Portland and raising his large family of seven children with his wife, Louise, where he began a 40-year career as a long-haul truck driver.

Roland loved to cook and host large, and long Sunday meals for his children. Often marathon sessions where he didn’t begin to cook until after the second NFL game and lasting well into early evening. He enjoyed rooting for Boston sports teams and watching John Wayne movies. Always quick witted and ready to laugh, Roland could and did start a conversation with anyone and was well liked and will be fondly remembered by all he met.

He was predeceased by his parents Come and Dora Pelletier; and his brother, Roger Pelletier.

He is survived by his beloved partner of over 40 years, Suzanne Pesce; his sisters Rilda Sirois and her husband Paul, and Patricia Dionne and her husband Joseph, and his sister-in-law, Francesca Pelletier. He is also survived by his children Carol McLaughlin, Steve Pelletier and his wife Caroline, Cheryl Baer and her husband Ron, Mike Pelletier, Liz Rickett and her husband Peter, Wayne Pelletier and his wife Lucy and Susan Starks; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a small service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 at New Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

