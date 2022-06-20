Pejepscot History Center Walking Tour: Le Petit Pont
This undated photo shows “Let Petit Pont ” — the Swinging Bridge — between Brunswick and Topsham, from the Topsham looking toward Mill Street in Brunswick. Come walk the bridge and surrounding areas in both towns as you learn about the lives of mill workers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Pejepscot History Center’s first history walking tour of the 2022 season. Beginning in the parking lot of what is now known as Fort Andross, tour-goers explore the streets and buildings once frequented by the Cabot Mill’s many French-Canadian employees. The tour proceeds down Mill Street and across the Swinging Bridge, built in 1892, to explore its history and relationship to the mill, mill workers, and the community on the west end of the bridge, Topsham Heights. After following the paved path along the Androscoggin on the Topsham side, the tour crosses back over the Green Bridge to Fort Andross. June 26 at 1:30 p.m. with historian Candace Kanes. The tour is limited to 20 people. General admission: $12, PHC members: $8. Advance registration required by Friday, June 24: phc-walking-lepetitpont.eventbrite.com or by calling (207) 240-9563. Contributed
