Biddeford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Biddeford on Sunday evening.

Jacoby M. Muise, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing black sweatpants, a blue Champion brand sweatshirt, and white sneakers. He also has a blue-and-white tie-dyed Boston Red Sox baseball cap with him. Police said he does not have any personal items with him.

“Family is very concerned,” Biddeford police said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

Muise has close ties to people who live in the Bridgton area. If anyone has had contact with Muise or knows where he is, they are urged to contact the Biddeford Police Department at 207-282-5127.

