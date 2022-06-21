AUBURN— The causes of death for two people found in an apartment at 49 Fourth St. was ruled as homicides by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, said Police Chief Jason Moen at a Tuesday press conference held with Maine State Police.

At 11:37 a.m., Auburn police and fire departments responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at the residence and found the bodies of Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. The manner of death is not being made public at this time, said Moen.

The Auburn Police Department is assisting the State Police Police Major Crimes Unit, who are the primary investigators on this case and are following up on leads of persons of interest, according to Lt. Randall Keaton, who spoke alongside Moen. Both maintain that there continues to be no threat to the public.

Authorities are searching for a black 2018 Hyundai Tucson belonging to one of the victims, Keaton said.

Related Headlines Police investigate report of 2 deaths on Fourth Street in Auburn

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: