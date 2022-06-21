We were thrilled to see the article about USM college chorus singers performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City, along with singers from community choruses in Portland and South Berwick.

In addition to highlighting the very talented students at the University of Southern Maine, we wanted to name the other choruses that had participating members: Portland Community Chorus (under the direction of Camille Saucier), the Magic of Christmas Chorus (under the direction of Dr. Nicolas Dosman) and the Community Chorus at South Berwick (also under the direction of Dr. Dosman).

These choruses encompass singers from ages 18-80, which combined with the USM students, truly led to an inclusive intergenerational experience. This opportunity to collaborate in making high quality music was unparalleled for singers of all ages. A big thank you to Dr. Dosman.

The three community choruses mentioned welcome new singers as well as audiences to our local concerts.

MaryEllen Schaper

President, Portland Community Chorus (Magic of Christmas Chorus core)

Meg Rotondo

Secretary, Community Chorus at South Berwick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: