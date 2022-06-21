Dorothy Wentzell McEvoy 1942 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy W. McEvoy, 79, announces her peaceful passing on May 23, 2022. Born and raised in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Capt. Josiah and Ruth (Reinhardt) Wentzell. Dorothy was a proud alumna of the Lunenburg Academy and she remained lifelong friends with her fellow 1961 classmates. After graduation, Dorothy attended the Victoria General Hospital School of Nursing in Halifax. Soon after, she began her nursing career in Maine at Bath Regional Hospital. In 1966 Dorothy married George McEvoy of Grafton, Mass., and they settled in Boothbay Harbor. She became involved in various opportunities and was instrumental in starting Meals on Wheels delivery in that area. In 1969 they welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth, and Dorothy focused her attention on motherhood. Although Dorothy and George parted ways, they remained close friends and were an excellent example of what the definition of family can truly be. After moving to Brunswick in 1974, Dorothy became the office nurse for Dr. David Schall and Dr. Peter McGuire in their family practice. Choosing to broaden her medical education, she attended the University of Southern Maine where she received her B.A. in Social Work. Soon after, she began her 25 year career as Parkview Hospital’s Director of Social Services. This profession was a perfect fit for Dorothy’s astute attention to detail and her ability to work well with both staff, patients and their families. One year, she was one of three professionals nominated for the State of Maine Social Worker of the Year award. She loved being a part of the Parkview employee family. Upon her retirement, Dorothy continued to be a devoted mother and grandmother, and could often be found making homemade baby blankets and Halloween costumes, not to mention many wonderful meals. She enjoyed traveling, shopping at TJ Maxx, following news about the Royal family, and reading. Her heart never strayed from her hometown of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and she spent part of each year in her childhood home, sleeping in the same bedroom that she was born in. She was very proud to be Canadian. Dorothy spent the past five years battling Alzheimer’s Disease and while this illness took many things from her, Dorothy remained able to recognize her family through the end of her life. She retained her wonderful sense of humor and ability to brighten any room with her effervescent personality, even when she couldn’t find the words to elaborate her meaning. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Henderson and husband Jay; grandchildren Josiah, Madeline, and Lila; nieces Christine Wentzell and Rebecca (Shane) Reagh and their children; her former husband, George McEvoy, as well as the “bonus” family that followed their marriage. She also leaves behind many adoring friends. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, James Wentzell, as well as friend/sister-in-law, Sue Wentzell. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 31, 1-3 p.m., at Onesixtyfive, The Inn on Park Row, Brunswick. Family, friends and past colleagues are welcome to join us to honor Dorothy’s memory. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorial donations in Dorothy’s memory to either the Lunenburg Academy Foundation: https://www.lunenburgacademyfoundation.com/donate#DonateNow Or, Tidewell Hospice: https://tidewellfoundation.org/giving-opportunities/memorial-tribute-gifts/

