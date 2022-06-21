Jane Louisa Skelton 1921 – 2022 FARMINGDALE – Jane Louisa Given Skelton, (known most of her life as Louisa), of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022 at age 100. She was born in Bowdoinham, daughter of Milton and Mildred Snell Given on Nov. 7, 1921. She attended schools in Bowdoinham and was salutatorian of her high school class. Louisa also graduated from University of Maine in 1943 with a degree in Home Economics. She taught in Freedom and Livermore High Schools until the end of World War II. In June 1947, she married Lloyd Skelton and lived on a hundred acre farm raising five children. She was a 4-H Leader for 25 years and was given an award by the State of Maine Extension Service for those 25 years of leadership. She was a member of the Merrymeeting Grange and Bowdoinham Ladies Extension. After Lloyd retired and all the children had left home, they moved to their place on Tacoma Lake in Litchfield. She enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Litchfield Snowmobile Club. Louisa, also, enjoyed ice fishing and many times catching larger fish than her husband. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years and son-in-law, Dwight Swain. Louisa is survived by her children, Eleanor Swain of Brunswick, Frank Skelton (Nancy) of Coldspring, Texas and Bowdoin, Maine, Glenice Skelton (Hank Aho) of Union, Helen Sargent (Nelson) of Litchfield and Irene Tefft (Timothy) of Lisbon Falls. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale where she resided for the past six years. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com . There will be a Celebration of Life on July 31, 2022 at the Merrymeeing Hall (the former Grange Hall) in Bowdoinham, hours 1 to 3 p.m., after an immediate family attended burial in the Bay View Cemetery in Bowdoinham next to her husband. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

