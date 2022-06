A seasonal outdoor market is set up from 4:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday on the Village Green, 475 Walnut Hill Road in North Yarmouth through Aug. 23.

Merchants currently include about a dozen artisans, farms and nonprofits selling food items, jewelry, home goods and other items. Vendor spaces available; call 207-829-5555 or email [email protected]

