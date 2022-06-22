AUGUSTA — Workers at the Augusta Chipotle Mexican Grill are forming a union.
A majority of workers at the restaurant located at the Marketplace at Augusta signed union cards expressing their intent to join a to-be-formed new union, Chipotle United, according to Brandi McNease, one of the crew members at the restaurant and leader of efforts to unionize her fellow workers.
If they’re successful, they could be the first unionized Chipotle location in the country and the second food service business in Maine where employees are currently seeking to unionize, according to Sarah Bigney McCabe, organizing director for the Maine AFL-CIO.
Wednesday, eight workers delivered a petition and letter of intent to on-site management, and McNease said those documents had also been sent to Chipotle’s corporate offices.
Last week workers walked out of the restaurant, forcing it to close, and expressed concerns they were frequently forced to open the restaurant when they didn’t have enough workers on hand to be able to safely prepare and serve food to customers. They said employees were put at risk by having to perform tasks that required more workers than were available, and sometimes were told to falsify logs of food temperatures, required under food safety rules, because they didn’t have enough time to check temperatures as many times a day as required.
The restaurant was not expected to open Wednesday, and had been closed all week, workers said, due to a lack of adequate staff.
McNease and other workers said they are forming their own union, and won’t initially join with any national union, including the Service Employees International Union tied to efforts at one of the Mexican fast-food chain’s locations in New York.
Elsewhere in Maine, Starbucks employees in Biddeford have notified the company they intend to unionize, joining a trend of food service workers unionizing across the country.
This story will be updated.
