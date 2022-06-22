Maine Marine Patrol is investigating a recreational boating fatality that occurred Tuesday, June 21, on Flag Island near Phippsburg.

Marine Patrol was notified yesterday morning by a fisherman who reported a vessel aground on the island. Marine Patrol officers arrived at about 7 a.m. and found a deceased male, identified as Vincent Wells, 37, of Phippsburg, aboard a 25-foot Yamaha Jet Boat.

The vessel has been recovered by Sea Tow and will be examined by Marine Patrol as part of its ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.

