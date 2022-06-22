It’s been a while since we’ve had one of these semi-regular columns where I throw out 10 random nuggets of community information that are at best loosely connected. However, when lots of things are happening, like right now, it can be a great way to keep you all informed. Here is a 10 x 100: 10 updates, all 100-ish words or less:

BATH SUMMER CONCERT SERIES STARTED YESTERDAY

The Bath Summer Concert Series gives us three nights of live outdoor entertainment for July and August but it actually kicks off in June. The Tuesday and Friday concerts at the Library Park Gazebo (43 Summer St., Bath) kicked off last night. The Bath Swing Band takes up residency there every Tuesday from last night (June 21) until the Tuesday after Labor Day (Sept. 6). The Friday concerts have different performers weekly and begin this Friday, June 24 and end on Sept. 9. The concerts are at 7 p.m. FMI visitbath.com.

HERITAGE DAYS, JULY 1-4

Speaking of Bath, mark your calendars for the return of Heritage Days in Bath from July 1-4. Four family-friendly fun-filled festive days including the 4th of July parade (July 4, 10 a.m.), Fireworks (July 4, 9:15 p.m.), Smokey’s Greater Shows Carnival (all four days), live entertainment (all four days), Arts in the Park (July 2, 3) and so much more. Find all of the details at visitbath.com, and if you want to volunteer or sign up you can do so online or give Maine Street Bath a call at (207) 442-7291.

MUSIC ON THE MALL, BANDSTAND BY THE SEA, BATH CONCERTS (SATURDAY)

Speaking of music, there are several other music series that begins in the coming weeks or have already begun.

Wednesdays: The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Music on the Mall series, takes place Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. on the Brunswick Mall. Cilantro kicks off the season on June 29, and concerts are weekly through the end of August. FMI BrunswickDowntown.org.

Thursdays: Bandstand by the Sea opened last Thursday with their weekly 6 p.m. concerts at George Mitchell Field in Harpswell. Their next concert is this Thursday, June 23 with Pretty Girls Sing Soprano. This series runs weekly through Sept. 1. FMI harpswellmaine.gov.

Saturdays: After Heritage Days, the Bath Summer Concert Series in Waterfront Park continues, thanks in part to the Chocolate Church, every Saturday at 5 p.m. through the end of August. Primo Cubano kicks off the series on July 9. FMI visitbath.com.

LONG LINES, BE KIND

I’ve noticed in the last two weeks many drive thru lanes, cashier lines and theater box office lines getting longer. Many have experienced waiting for a table in a restaurant when there are open tables that parties are not being sat at. It can be frustrating. Use this as a reminder that many businesses are still short-staffed, or have new employees just learning. When heading out to go shopping, or out to eat, don’t forget to bring keys, your wallet, and your patience. The last of those is certainly appreciated by staff and other patrons.

AMBASSADORS COMMITTEE

Want a great way to connect with businesspeople? Our Chamber’s ambassador team is up and running again. They have two purposes: greeting people at events and visiting businesses to see how they’re doing. The feedback the ambassadors get is crucial for our programming and it’s a great way to grow your business network. FMI [email protected]

W.I.L.L. POWER, MARKETING, MICROSOFT EDGE

Speaking of chamber committees, we have three other committees we’re looking to grow or re-launch. If any of these sound interesting, contact [email protected]

WILL Power: Our Women In Local Leadership team creates quarterly events for business leaders in our region. We need creative event planners.

Marketing Team: We’re rolling out our new chamber name and brand throughout 2022 and need input on the best ways to highlight our members, new website and more.

Midcoast Edge: Most of our young professional leadership team moved during the pandemic. We’re looking for five to six under-40 professionals looking to re-ignite this team.

MSMT: SOUND OF MUSIC & CONCERTS

There couldn’t be more buzz for Maine State Music Theatre’s Sound of Music if we lived in a beehive. People are loving this show and it closes June 25 — don’t miss it. Also, MSMT does 3 concerts per season, and the first one got rave reviews this past weekend. Don’t miss out on those either. FMI MSMT.org.

LOBSTER BOAT RACES, TOPSHAM FAIR, BRUNSWICK OUTDOOR ARTS FESTIVAL

Other regional calendar of event dates you may need:

Brunswick Rotary Games on the Brunswick Mall, July 4

Harpswell Lobster Boat Races, Saturday, July 24, FMI harpswellboatraces.com

Topsham Fair, Aug. 9-14, FMI topshamfair.net

Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, Saturday, Aug. 20, FMI brunswickdowntown.org

Midcoast Tree Festival, Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 25-27, registration information released later this summer

THOMAS POINT BEACH EVENTS

Mike and his team have a ton going on at Thomas Point Beach Campground in Brunswick this year which has become quite the summer-long entertainment venue. They just hosted Trek Across Maine cyclists as the start/finish line last weekend, and events continue all summer long.

Some of the bigger shows include:

June 24 & 25: Point Reggae (nearly a dozen Reggae acts performing)

July 9: Maine Fly Fisherman Summer Showcase Expo

July 15 & 16: Maine Folk, a Gathering of Kindred Spirits (a dozen acoustic and folk acts performing)

August 20: Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival

Sept. 1-4: Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

FMI thomaspointbeach.com.

CHAMBER NETWORKING EVENTS

Our chamber does three networking events every month.

Our 12 @ 12 Networking lunches happen on the third Wednesday of the month; next two are July 20 and August 17, Register at [email protected]

Our next Chamber Trail Walk is July 8, 3 p.m. Register at [email protected]

Our July Chamber After Hours will be at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s new space at 179 Neptune Drive in Brunswick, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register log onto midcoastmaine.com.

If you have any questions on any of this contact me at [email protected] or call (207) 725-8797.

Cory King is the executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

