TURNER — The owner of Turner Highlands Golf Course died Wednesday when his mower overturned at the edge of the course.

Police did not identify the deceased, but family friends said 76-year-old Paul Cutter died in the mowing accident Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office along with Turner Rescue and Fire were dispatched to 10 Highland Ave. for a report of an unresponsive man found under his riding mower.

Police said the man was soon determined to be dead at the scene. Police said an investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded. The investigation was ongoing Thursday.

Turner Highlands was closed Thursday.

Cutter and his wife, Jan, bought the golf course in late 2019. For 30 years, Paul Cutter had owned and operated Veterinary Support Services. After selling that business, Cutter bought the golf course and ran it with the help of his son Alex and his wife.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: