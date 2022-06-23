Whether jazz is your jive or rock has you rolling, we’ve got you covered with a slew of free, family-friendly concerts being held all summer long.

In Westbrook, there are a number of summer music programs with multiple performances a week.

For a down-to-earth time, the Conant Homestead at 99 Conant Street is a great choice. The venue is situated in the yard of one of the city’s oldest homes. Bands perform under a hemlock tree, while visitors have a large yard where they get down and dance or relax in a lawn chair.

“I think one of the major things is that there are multiple experiences, with the fact that there is the animals, goats and chickens and gardens and the paths and trails over there,” organizer Mike Shaughnessy said. “Some people even jump in the water before the show, so there is a possibility of swimming, too.”

The music tends to be Americana based, whether it’s blues, rock, or folk. Other genres are featured too, however, ranging from percussion-based to the British-based band The Black Feathers in early September.

“There is a suggested donation because we want to pay the artists, but it’s informal, family-friendly, and each year the musicians get better and better,” Shaughnessy said.

For more information, check out The Conant Homestead on Facebook.

Vallee Square, across from the Westbrook Common, will also see a free summer concert series every Thursday at 6 p.m. through August, with more details at the Discover Downtown Westbrook website at downtownwestbrook.org.

The free Riverbank Park summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, on Main Street with Down to Earth. Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 will sell burgers, hot dogs and beverages. Attendees should bring their own seating.

In Brunswick, deadheads can rejoice with the Summer Jam Camp 2022. The tickets range from $25 to over $100 for a multi-day pass with all the bells and whistles. The event is co-sponsored by the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program and features well over 15 artists from July 1-5, including Bella’s Bartok, Maine Dead Project, and Ghost Mojo.

If free concerts are your thing, Bath is another sweet spot.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is once again hosting free shows at Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. every Saturday. The shows kick off in late July and runs through August, with the schedule available at the Chocolate Church website, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“It is dog friendly, bring your own food and (non-alcoholic) drinks,” organizer and Chocolate Church director William Lederer said. “Those shows are amazing.”

Lederer said the outdoor concert series started to offer safe entertainment during the pandemic and has been successful since.

“We did them last year and since there weren’t indoor shows happening still, they were the best they’d ever been. We see a lot of families coming each week. It’s right on the river, absolutely beautiful. It’s the perfect place to see a summer show in Maine,” he said.

Falmouth will kick off free a free concert series starting June 27, with the Delta Knights, a Portland-based blues and classic rock band.

There will also be concerts at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, July 11 and 25 and Aug. 8, at Village Park Gazebo behind Walmart.

Scarborough will also host free over the course of six weeks, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Park at 5 Durant Drive, Parking will be available at the high school with a complimentary shuttle to the park.



The shows are sponsored by the Scarborough Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Scarborough Community Services. In case of inclement weather, performances will be held in the high school theater.

The Chamber will have a 50/50 raffle at each show with multiple chances to win prizes to benefit the organization’s high school scholarship program. An outdoor concession will be offered by Scarborough Rotary Club.

Acts range from blues and folk to a Tom Petty cover band and popular Maine groups like Motor Booty Affair.

“I’m always looking forward to seeing all the bands, the variety is great,” organizer Art Dillon said.

