Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson will host a forest meditation and yurt yoga session starting at noon on Thursday, June 30.

This experience is a beginner-friendly exploration of mindful breathing and “movement medicine” in a beautiful, forested setting, according to a news release. The group will meet and begin its practice at the parking lot, waking up mind and body with walking meditation as they journey through the woods to the yurt together. Along the way, participants will be encouraged to step lightly to the pace of calm breathing while nurturing a connection to the land and witnessing the forest in its glory.

After arriving at the yurt, the yoga practice will include gentle flow and mindful breathing and will close with guided relaxation to integrate the medicine created through breathing, movement, and presence into the participants’ minds and bodies.

This event will be held rain or shine. Blankets will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own mat. Belongings will be brought to the yurt, so participants are free of distractions during the walk. The schedule for this event is approximately 40 minutes for the three-quarter-mile walking meditation, 90 minutes for the breathing and movement practice, and 20 minutes for the final guided relaxation.

This offering will be facilitated by Jess Beneski, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher and rock-climbing guide based in the Bar Harbor area. Beneski received her yoga teaching certification at Asheville Yoga Center in North Carolina and is accredited through Yoga Alliance. One of her many passions is guiding experiences that allow people to strengthen their connection to themself, develop deeper self-trust, and expand their perception of what their minds and bodies are capable of.

Cost for the experience is $25 for Midcoast Conservancy members, $35 for non-members. To learn more, and to register, visit midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/meandering-forest-meditation-and-yurt-yoga.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: