A recent writer (June 19) bemoans his inability to discern what assault style weapons look like. A definition of “assault” from Merriam Webster might help paint the picture: Noun – “a military attack usually involving direct combat with enemy forces;” Verb – “to make an assault on or to attack violently.”

“Does anyone know what ‘assault-style weapons’ look like?” I do. Uvalde Elementary students do. Parishioners of First Baptist of Sutherland Springs Texas do. And former Columbine High School students, among many others, do! I’d advise a web search for “Ukrainian soldier, “SWAT Team,” “Special Forces” and make note of the weaponry those pictured carry. They are various colors, sizes and shapes but many bear a common profile.

Despite protestations otherwise, it’s possible to judge a firearm’s effective use by what it looks like. A two-shot Derringer, a .375 cal. “elephant gun,” are not assault weapons. A Tec 9 with a 32-round magazine, an AR-15 with multiple 15 round clips? Yes sir, assault capable weapons.

R. Aspinall Sr. posits that this ambiguity could have BB guns, swords and clubs also classified as assault weapons. The key difference is that one bad actor with a BB gun, club, sword or .22 cal. rifle couldn’t annihilate dozens of fellow human beings who are, say, more than 20 feet away but less than 50 feet away in mere seconds! That’s why we need a good deal more rigor and accountability around the attainability and use of this type of weapon than we currently require for simply renting a car!

Mike DelTergo

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: