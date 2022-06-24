Maine towns and cities have been granted more than $59 million in federal money in the second and final round of municipal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Biden in 2021.

The funding for hundreds of Maine local governments was distributed through the state. It was the second and final payment to municipalities approved by the law, pushed through by congressional Democrats.

When combined with last year’s first round, the total distribution to Maine municipalities amounts to $119.2 million, according to a statement issued Friday by the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The money can be used broadly to cover revenue losses and invest in sewer and water infrastructure, housing, public safety and other local interests. Funding was distributed proportionally based on population.

The funding to towns and cities does not include federal money delivered separately to Maine’s 16 counties and six largest cities. In all, Maine has received about $4.5 billion in federal relief as a result of the law.

Local governments have until 2024 to dedicate their federal relief funds and until 2026 to spend the money.

