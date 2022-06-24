30 HINCKLEY RD., Canaan — $189,900

3 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,176 SF

To find “reasonably priced,”, a buyer might give up on some “must haves.” One sacrifice could be a central location, like these options in small towns. Canaan is about 30 minutes’ drive from Waterville and 45-minutes from Bangor. This home has an open living-dining-kitchen area, a soaking tub in the bathroom, and extra space in the loft. The half-acre lot provides room for a two-car garage, patio, and in-ground pool. Listed by Kily Hilton, Whittemore’s Real Estate. See the full listing.

471 HALLOWELL RD., Chelsea — $225,000

3 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,072 SF

Chelsea is just over the river from Augusta, Hallowell, and Gardiner. This home had a recent remodel that focused on the bathroom and kitchen, adding new, stainless-steel appliances and stone countertops and tiled walls. A sunroom will provide indoor warmth in colder months, but meanwhile, this summer you can enjoy direct sunlight on the half-acre lot with storage shed. Listed by Rylee Knox, Coldwell Banker | Rizzo Mattson Realtors. See the full listing.

286 DEXTER RD., Sangerville — $389,900

3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,800 SF

Out of these three homes, this one is the furthest from town. It’s about an hour northwest of Bangor, 35-minutes from Moosehead Lake and 90-minutes from skiing at Sugarloaf. The price point is elevated by a five-acre lot with perennials and fruit bushes, a two-car attached garage, and regular maintenance and care for the interior. Find a public boat launch and/or beach at a few nearby ponds and lakes. Listed by Sharon Mountain, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. See the full listing.

