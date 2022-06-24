The Boston Red Sox reinstated Christian Arroyo from the COVID IL. He missed eight games.

He takes Jeter Downs’ spot on the 26-man active roster. The Red Sox optioned Downs back to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Downs spent three days with Boston and appeared in one game. He made his MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tigers, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Arroyo will play shortstop against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Xander Bogaerts has the night off.

Arroyo has slashed just .187/.227/.319/.546 in 34 games this season.

WHEN JETER DOWNS woke up and saw a stream of missed calls, getting called up to the majors wasn’t his first guess.

“I saw all the calls and thought ‘Am I getting traded again?’ ” the Worcester Red Sox infielder said, Thursday.

The calls of course were informing Downs that he’d been summoned to Fenway for a quick stint with the Boston Red Sox until Arroyo was ready to return. He went 0 for 3 Wednesday.

Downs was back with the WooSox Thursday and was still wowed by his time at Fenway.

“It all went so fast. It was the coolest thing ever. You dream of that as a kid. It was so surreal, being in Fenway with so many people. The constant roar the whole game,” he said. “If you have any aches and pains, the minute the game starts it goes away. It was magical. It really was. …I wish every player could feel that. The energy, the aura. Playing big-league baseball is different. It’s magical.”

Downs spent three days in the majors and didn’t start until the last one when he stepped in and played third base for the first time since high school.

“They could have told me I was catching I would have tried to figure it out somehow. Playing in the big leagues, I’m not going to say no to that,” said Downs, who said the Red Sox were welcoming. “All those guys were great. For them to be open with me super cool and cordial meant the world to me.”

