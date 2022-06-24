Sabrina Murphy, long-time director of the Bath Area Family YMCA, is leaving Maine in July to become the Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA in Rye, New York.

“The Bath Area Family YMCA is family to me and I’m grateful for the community connection and friendships,” stated Murphy in a press release. “I’ve watched children here grow and thrive to reach their full potential and return years later with their own kids in tow. This new position takes me closer to my own family and is a tremendous growth opportunity.”

Murphy joined the Bath YMCA 22 years ago and became its first female CEO in 2010. Through the support of the community, she has raised over $5 million to further the Y’s mission and make its services available to all, regardless of income. In 2016, she led the organization through the purchase and development of a second branch, the Landing YMCA in Brunswick. Collectively the two branches employ over 120 individuals and provide services to 14 Midcoast communities.

Through her leadership, the Y has forged strong relationships with community partners to develop programs in quality accredited childcare, public Pre-K, and evidence-based health initiatives such as Livestrong at the Y, Rock Steady Boxing and the Diabetes Prevention Program, according to the release.

During the pandemic, she and her team shifted priorities overnight to provide emergency childcare, host blood drives and offer grab-and-go meals for children. The Y’s diversity task force, year-round food program and mobile Veggie Van, which serves thousands of meals in summer, were initiated under her tenure.

“Sabrina has provided outstanding leadership, not only to the Y but to the entire Midcoast community,” United Way of Mid Coast Maine Executive Director Barbara Reinertsen said. “The Y’s rapid response to Covid, providing childcare for essential workers and food for children out of school, stands out as one profound example.”

Murphy is a member of the advisory committee for the Midcoast Area Recreation Complex, working to bring new recreational opportunities to Brunswick Landing. She recently served as chairperson of the Maine Y Alliance as it merged into its current multistate structure as the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England, and last year supported the Penobscot YMCA during its search for a CEO.

“We will miss Sabrina and the strength and compassion of her leadership,” Bath Area Family YMCA President Marty Lakeman said. “She’s leaving the Y with a solid foundation, fresh strategic plan, and the momentum to continue to meet the community’s needs as we move ahead,”

A committee representing the Y’s board of directors, the YMCA of the USA and the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England has been formed to plan the leadership transition in the months ahead. An interim CEO will be appointed during the search.

