Readers Ride connects students and horses in Brunswick

Students in Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together tutoring program got up in the saddle for the very first time when Midcoast Literacy held its first Readers Ride fundraiser June 4.

The students also got to take home a free, horse-themed book of their choice and a horseshoe to remember the day at Sable Oak Equestrian Center in Brunswick.

“It was a really special day at the stables for our students and their families,” said Midcoast Literacy Executive Director Daniel Burson. “I’ll never forget seeing the beaming smiles on the faces of the kids as they finished their first circuit around the riding ring on a horse. We’re very grateful for all of the sponsor-a-rider donations from local businesses that gave these kids the opportunity to have such a wonderful time.”

The Readers Ride fundraiser was developed by Midcoast Literacy’s Board of Directors in collaboration with Sherrye and John Trafton, the owners of Sable Oak Equestrian Center. For the Traftons, it was an opportunity to give back to the community in a new way that underlined their own lifelong love of reading. For Midcoast Literacy, it was a chance to give their Read Together learners, many of whom are the children of New Mainers or who come from lower-income families, a unique new experience. Most of them had never ridden a horse before.

All the funds raised from sponsoring businesses will support the Read Together program for children ages 6-14 in the Midcoast community.

Midcoast Literacy is a nonprofit organization based in Bath that has been providing free tutoring and other literacy programs to people of all ages in Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties for more than 50 years.

Celebrating student success

Recent Mt. Ararat High School graduate Anya Bachor is the $10,000 Atlantic College Scholarship recipient from Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation. Four scholarships ranging from $1,000-$5,000 were also awarded; William Martel of Greely High School was the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship.

Jackson Hansen of Brunswick is among the 52 undergraduate and graduate college students who have started working in state, municipal and county offices through the 2022 Maine Government Summer Internship Program. Hansen, who attends Bowdoin College, is working as a housing intern for the city of Bath.

