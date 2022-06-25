Scarborough police have identified the dead body found Friday in a recycling truck.

The deceased is Paul Hayden, 64, of Portland, according to a statement from Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist.

An autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, and it was determined that Hayden died of natural causes, Holmquist said. Toxicology tests were administered at the autopsy, and the results of those tests will likely take several weeks to complete.

Hayden’s body was found in a load of cardboard by a driver for a Troiano Waste Systems when he dumped the load at the Casella Waste Systems transfer facility on Gibson Road about 9:15 a.m. Friday, Holmquist said.

The body was apparently picked up along the truck’s route collecting cardboard from businesses in Portland and South Portland, but it is not clear how Hayden’s body made its way into the truck, or where it was picked up along the route, according to Holmquist.

The state was notified Friday after the body was discovered.

