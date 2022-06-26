Designed by nationally renowned architect Sam van Dam and built by skilled local craftsmen, this home is comprised of three wings, including a two-car garage that is attached via mudroom breezeway.

In the kitchen and great room, live under vaulted ceilings with large windows overlooking Casco Bay and Chebeague Island. A stone chimney with a wood stove adds warmth and texture. The adjoining three season sunroom has a built-in charcoal grill and a rounded wall of windows overlooking the native landscape and the ocean beyond.

Moving back through the kitchen you enter the dining room with a Rumford fireplace and large windows. One hall leads to the garage, and through another doorway is the grand library with floor to ceiling bookshelves and book ladder. The primary suite is beyond. It includes a laundry room, changing room, and spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and a tile shower. On the lower level, two bedrooms, a bath, and a living room create a private living space.

Outside, pathways meander the property and wind down to a ramp and float along the shore. A pier could be added for deep-water access. With southern Maine’s finest boating waters right out your back door, this waterfront estate promises tranquility and invites adventure.

214 Spruce Point Road is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous