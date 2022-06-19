99 MAIN ST., KENNEBUNK — $1,950,000

6 Beds, 5.5 Baths, c. 1820

At nearly 7,500 SF, the historic Nathaniel Frost home is currently a multi-unit, with a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and large three-bedroom configuration in the plan. Original details have been well cared for or thoughtfully restored, like immense brick hearths, intricate wallpapers and stenciled decorations by 18th-century designer Moses Eaton. While located in the heart of Kennebunk, the 1.59 AC lot provides street-side privacy with a protected courtyard between the three-bay garage and home, as well as an extensive back lawn that abuts Parsons Field and Rogers Park. Listed by Heidi Maynard | Pack Maynard & Associates. See the full listing.

392 WALNUT HILL RD., NORTH YARMOUTH — $975,000

4 Beds, 2.5+ Baths, c. 1781

The Red House, or the Jeremiah Buxton Tavern, is a landmark in North Yarmouth, where it sits near the intersection of Routes 9 and 115. It has a well documented history, and its 21st century owners have made sure the history can continue. A 2008 addition expanded the living space to 4,267 SF, which includes an eat-in kitchen that pairs exposed beams with stainless appliances. Look for son Edward Buxton’s carved graffiti in a floorboard. On the 1.54 AC grounds find a patio, hot tub and screened-in gazebo. Listed by Mike LePage and Beth Franklin | Portside Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

602 BRIGHTON AVE., PORTLAND — $875,000

4 Beds, 2.5+ Baths, c. 1910

Currently operated as an office building with seven offices and a first-floor conference room, this property could also revert to its historic use as a residence. It is located near a busy intersection in the Rosemont neighborhood, close to schools, parks and tennis courts, the original Rosemont Market and other small businesses and medical offices. Inside, period details like French doors, moldings and stained glass have been well-preserved. ADA accessible entrance, with single-level living option. Listed by Christopher Craig | The Dunham Group. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: