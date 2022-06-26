The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine increased on Sunday, the state reported.

There were 114 patients hospitalized with the virus, 10 more than the day before, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those hospitalized on Sunday, 16 were in critical care units and five on respirators.

Since the pandemic began, 2,412 people have died with COVID-19 in Maine, which included two additional deaths the state reported on Saturday. The Maine CDC does not typically report COVID-19 statistics on Sundays and Mondays.

Experts have said nearly 20 million lives worldwide were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, that without the vaccines “catastrophic would be the first word that comes to mind,” if vaccines hadn’t been available to fight the coronavirus, Oliver Watson of Imperial College London said Thursday.

As of Saturday, the percentage of Mainers fully vaccinated continues to be higher than the national average, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Maine CDC, 1,001,613 final doses have been administered, or 74.51 percent of Maine’s population have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 66.9 percent of the United States have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month federal regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. The Maine CDC has logged 682 children age four and younger who have received their first shot, as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, 787,413 booster vaccines have been administered in Maine.

Of Cumberland County’s population, 84.95 percent have been fully vaccinated, the only county that has a higher of 80 percent fully vaccinated. In other counties, the fully-vaccination populations include York, 72.71 percent; Lincoln, 79.19 percent; Androscoggin, 67.15 percent; Kennebec, 68.52, and Aroostook, 68.68 percent.

With the spring surge of COVID-19 infections easing, none of Maine counties have high risk levels of the virus. Eight counties have low transmission of the virus, eight counties have medium, according to the U.S. CDC.

