Falmouth has created a New Neighbor Guide for people who have recently moved to town or those looking for a comprehensive guide to local services and information.

The content includes a short history of the town, information about local government, municipal services, recreation and emergency services and a list of contacts. The guide also has information for seniors, such as housing options, property tax assistance, and programs geared to older residents.

The full 64-page guide can be found by visiting falmouthme.org and navigating to the news section or typing New Neighbor Guide into the search bar.

