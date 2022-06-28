Current federal and state political leaders seem increasingly ineffectual in addressing domestic and international crises. Many Democrats, including those in our own state, seem rigidly centrist in an effort, perhaps, to seek acceptance by Republican voters. This strategy may prove self-defeating in that Republican votes seem likely to remain Republican and may leave Democrats so frustrated and disaffected that they may actually decide not to vote at all.

Now, is it possible that the Supreme Court decision to overturn constitutional protection for abortion may be the unintended cure for the apparent growing malaise of Democrats? Is it possible that an overwhelming populist reaction could galvanize Democratic voters to go vote and save the United States from backsliding into a government that is frighteningly reactionary and antithetical to freedom and fairness?

Peter Pressman

Yarmouth

