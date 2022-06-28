Every action counts in protecting climate, including curbing growth

I am writing in reference to the letter to the editor published in the June 24 issue of The Times Record (“Pause growth in Brunswick to protect climate“).

I support Esther Mechler’s message that we need to pause growth in Brunswick to protect against climate change.

Thank you, Esther, for writing an excellent letter listing all the facts and your concerns as to the causes for climate change.

We as individuals and as a community must take assertive action in order to preserve the habitats with trees that we now have, we cannot continue to have such irresponsibility of some individuals who are slashing perfectly good trees which is contributing to the global warming. Every action counts.

I took the advice in the letter to contact the Town Council, hoping that they have read the excellent letter and will pass a measure to pause growth in Brunswick to protect the climate.

Nancy D. Bliss

Brunswick

Collins can atone by switching parties

It seems as though Sen. Susan Collins has become distressed to realize that her party’s recent Supreme Court nominees lied to her when they told her they considered Roe to be “settled law.” I think I know one way Sen. Collins can at least partly rescue her legacy and help restore some dignity in the final four years of her term: She can announce that she is switching to the Democratic Party and will work with them to help blunt the coming health care crisis her current party will cause, and more long term, she will also work with her new party to protect democratic principles instead of remaining in a party whose goal is to destroy them.

Barry Brodsky,

Swampscott, Massachusetts

