Sen. Susan Collins long argued that Supreme Court nominees who told her they would uphold the court’s precedents would therefore protect women’s rights to abortion under Roe vs Wade.

On Friday she was proven wrong, with immediate consequences for tens of millions of women across the country and possibly, in the future, Maine.

The Supreme Court’s decision effectively overturning Roe – a departure of a half century precedent that rolls back women’s rights and threatens to overturn same-sex marriage and other rights – was backed by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two Trump appointees who Collins supported because they told her they would uphold such precedents.

Collins condemned the decision in a statement Friday, saying it was “inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon.”

“The Supreme Court has abandoned a fifty-year precedent at a time that the country is desperate for stability,” Collins also said. “This ill-considered action will further divide the country at a moment when, more than ever in modern times, we need the Court to show both consistency and restraint.”

“Throwing out a precedent overnight that the country has relied upon for half a century is not conservative. It is a sudden and radical jolt to the country that will lead to political chaos, anger, and a further loss of confidence in our government,” she added.”

Advertisement

Collins did not respond to an interview request.

During the confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh – a nominee who had been accused of sexual assault — Collins repeatedly said that her primary focus will be the nominee’s respect for the decisions previously made by the court. One who respects such precedents, she argued, would not overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. But she said she would not use Roe support as a litmus test for a nominee, even though President Donald Trump had pledged all his nominees to the nation’s highest court would oppose Roe.

“A nominee’s personal views on Roe v. Wade are not relevant to my decision,” Collins told NewsCenter Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) during the 2018 Kavanaugh nomination process. “What is relevant is whether they’re committed to longstanding precedent.”

But experts at the time said this approach would in no way protect Roe because Supreme Court justices overturn precedents all the time.

“The fact that something is one of the court’s precedents plainly does not and has not stopped the court from revisiting the issue,” Lori Ringhand, associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Georgia School of Law and co-author of a book on the confirmation process, told the Press herald at the time. “Precedent doesn’t bind justices.”

Collins has faced intense backlash since a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked last month. She was mocked by late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah, urged to resign by Maine author Stephen King and pilloried by an array of national political columnists from Eleanor Clift to Ana Marie Cox.

Also last month, Collins called police to her Bangor home after pro-abortion rights messages were written in chalk on the sidewalk outside her home. Collins’ office explained she had received previous threats and was instructed to report unusual incidents.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: