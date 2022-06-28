Kseenia Willard 1936 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Kseenia Willard, 86, of The Highlands died Friday, June 24, 2022. She was born in Russia on March 9, 1936, a daughter of Wassyli and Alexandra Balikowsky. Her family emigrated to Brazil and after several years, moved to New York. Kseenia eventually moved from New York to Augusta, Maine. She obtained her CNA and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Maine General for several years. Kseenia subsequently graduated from the University of Augusta with a degree in Fine Arts. She married Richard H. Willard Jr. and they lived in Woolwich until his passing. Kseenia was a talented artist and painted pottery for many of the local handmade pottery shops. In her spare time, she also volunteered at the Woolwich Museum and Woolwich School. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her daughter, Susan. Kseenia is survived by her grandson, Randy, his partner Ashley, and her great granddaughter, Madilynn. Visiting hours will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Humane 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011.

