More than 200,000 Maine adults will become eligible for MaineCare dental coverage beginning Friday.

The state also is increasing MaineCare reimbursements for dental care providers, according to an announcement from the Mills Administration. The changes will costs an estimated $45 million, it said.

Expanded coverage for adults was part of the 2022-23 budget that was passed in June 2021 and implementation comes after a year of work on the program by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, the governor’s office said.

Adults covered by MaineCare will be automatically enrolled in the new dental benefit on Friday. The Mills Administration said it is part of a broad effort to increase access to dental care in the state, particularly in rural areas. Procedures that will be covered include cleanings, fillings, root canals, dentures and other oral health services. Previously, adult dental care covered by MaineCare was limited to emergencies, such as tooth extractions.

MaineCare will continue to provide comprehensive dental coverage for children.

MaineCare provides free or low-cost health insurance to Mainers who meet income and household composition requirements.

This story will be updated.

