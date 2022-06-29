PORTLAND – Lynette Jean Meggison Thomsen, 48, known as “Jeannie” to family and friends, passed away June 27, 2022, in Portland, Maine. She was born on Aug. 22, 1973, to Dale Meggison and Gloria Smith.Jeannie is a graduate of Gorham High School, 1991, and continued her education at USM and obtained her BSN and was a labor and delivery nurse. More than anything in life, she loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them play at camp or having them sit next to her while she played the piano, which she did beautifully. Jeanie is survived by mothers; Jackie Meggison, of Gorham, and Gloria Smith, of Salem, Ore.; children, Bridget Rogers, Gary Gowen, and Cole Thomsen; grandchildren, Griffin Rogers, Christian Woodbury, Morris Plowman, and Chandler Gowen; siblings, Michele Emery (Rick), Christopher Pedersen (Marie), Brian Meggison, La Shele Smith, January Duffy (Tim), and Kenneth Smith. She is survived by her ex-husband and friend, Eric Thomsen. She is predeceased by her father Dale Meggison and daughter Brittany Rogers. She had a huge extended family and friends that she loved dearly and will be greatly missed by them all.Visitation will be held at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham on Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service starting at 12:00pm. To express condolences or to participate in Jeannie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeannie’s name to your favorite charity.

