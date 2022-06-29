PORTLAND – Paul Vincent Hayden, 64, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on June 24, 2022. Born in Portland, on Dec. 11, 1957, he was the eldest of five children born to Daniel J. and Mary C. Hayden. Paul spent most of his life in Manchester, N.H., educated locally, graduated from Memorial High School class of 1976, where he excelled at swimming and was passionate about school politics. He followed his studies to the University of New Hampshire earning a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. His business career spanned more than four decades mostly centered in the automobile and hospitality industries and which always included his friendly smile and warm, genuine handshake. Paul’s light shined from his smile and oversized heart, and he could brighten and enlighten anyone days. The best part is, he spent most of his life doing just that. As irony would play it out, his favorite place in the world was Peaks Island, and favorite view, anywhere that had a lighthouse. During his life, he guided many to safety in their lives and he left many, many loved ones behind. Truly a blessed life but one cut very, very short. Whether you knew Paul as a husband, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, or friend of Bill W., you knew his badge of honor, his life, his love, and his passion was his daughter, Molly Grace Hayden. Their happiest times together were riding bikes, playing cribbage, him cheering her on at her swim meets, talent shows, volleyball matches or track meets. Every time he spoke of her, or showed her picture, his face lit up with pride. I love you forever, I will like you for always, as long as I am living, your baby, I will be.He is survived by his daughter, Molly, of Pittsfield, N.H., brother, John and his wife, LeeAnne, of Manchester, N.H., sister, Jane Gatsas and her husband, John, of Manchester, N.H., brother, Michael and his wife, Hollie, of Memphis, Tenn., and sister, Jean Mitchell and her husband, Joe, of Manchester, N.H.; and 10 nieces and nephews. Services: Calling hours are Friday, July 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at http://www.lambertfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.