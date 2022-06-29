Volunteers are key

Recognition

The United Way of Southern Maine honored two longtime volunteers at a recent board meeting.

Todd Cesca, who has volunteered with United Way for at least two decades, including on the United Way of Greater Portland’s Education investment team, received The Elise Kittredge Award. The award recognizes volunteers who help effect long-lasting changes in the community through contributions of time, talent and financial resources to United Way.

The Bert Andrews Award, historically given by United Way of Greater Portland, recognizes a United Way volunteer who best exhibits Bert Andrews’ can-do spirit through commitment, enthusiasm and caring. Bill Fletcher joined United Way of Greater Portland’s Board in 2010 and has held numerous positions since.

Maine Historical Society was recognized with an Award of Excellence by the American Association for State and Local History for its exhibit “Begin Again: Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine.” The award is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history. The 2021 exhibit addressed the roots of injustice and discrimination in the state and is permanently available on Maine Memory Network at mainememory.net.

Summit Utilities is the recipient of the 2022 Southern Gas Association Safety and Health Award for its “Parking Safety and Completing a 360-Degree Walkaround” training video.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Lois Galgay Reckitt of South Portland was elected treasurer of the Maine Irish Heritage Center, and Ann O’Hagan of Portland was elected secretary. Newly elected members include Susan J. Flaherty of Portland and Fiona O’Grady of Portland.

The Maine Community College System welcomed Cherle Wendelken of Portland and Margaret Angell of Cape Elizabeth to its Board of Trustees.

Jonathan Crasnick of Scarborough joined the Atlantic Federal Credit Union Commercial Lending Department.

Andrea Galuza and Geniene Marco join Portside Real Estate Group in the Midcoast area.

