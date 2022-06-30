NEW HIRES

Andrea Roth Kimmick joined Kennebunk Beach Realty as an associate broker.

Northeast Bank has hired Courtney Luce as banking center manager in Augusta. Luce brings retail banking experience to her role.

The Maine Association of Broadcasters has hired veteran broadcaster Tim Moore as its new president/chief executive officer. Moore was previously a vice president of programming for iHeartMedia New Hampshire. He is a former member of MAB’s board of directors, former board chair, and a member of the MAB Hall of Fame. He was hired after the unexpected passing of long-time president/CEO Suzanne Goucher earlier this year.

Vince Micucci joined Alliant Insurance Services as senior vice president. Micucci was previously vice president, business development with a value-based care company.

Jonas Werner has joined the family business Balsam Realty. Werner is a former owner of Freeport’s Azure Café.

Vreeland announced the following new hires.

Daria Cullen joined the team as media director. Cullen has a distinguished 30-year career in media buying, including stints with Ethos Marketing and Burgess Advertising.

Elizabeth Hogan has joined Vreeland as executive coordinator. Hogan has nearly 20 years of advertising experience, most recently with NL Partners.

Colby Gray was hired as an account executive. Prior to joining Vreeland, she served as operations manager at Tide Smart.

Lisa Hallee joined Vreeland as an account executive and content strategist. Hallee previously held a leadership role at a Maine-based public relations firm.

PROMOTIONS

Gia Drew was named executive director of EqualityMaine. Drew, a former educator and athletic coach, has worked at EqualityMaine since 2014. She has served as program director since 2016, overseeing education, outreach and youth programming; she also supported the organization’s advocacy efforts.

Sebago Technics announced the following promotions within its transportation team.

Bradley Lyon was promoted to vice president of transportation engineering. Lyon joined Sebago Technics in 2006 and has over 16 years of design and project management experience in the transportation engineering field.

Curtis Thompson was promoted to senior traffic operations engineer, project manager. Thompson will focus on the management of Sebago’s traffic operations-related projects and training newer staff.

Nikki Conant was promoted to senior transportation engineer, project manager. Conant will be responsible for managing and coordinating projects in Sebago’s Traffic Engineering Group. She will also oversee and mentor traffic engineering staff.

Shane Kelly was promoted to senior transportation engineer, project manager. Kelly will be responsible for the company’s highway design practice.

Portside Real Estate Group announced two recent promotions.

Catie Seavey was promoted to director of agent relations and compliance. Seavey brings client relations expertise, project management, and operations experience on top of her real estate background.

Kathy Coughlin was promoted to broker services manager. Coughlin has over 30 years of customer service experience.

AWARDS

Deborah Wentworth, senior vice president at Clark Insurance, was recognized by the Maine Chapter of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters Society with the 2022 Lee G. Allen President’s Award of Excellence.

Wentworth, of Falmouth, has over 30 years of experience including work for MEMIC and Hanover Insurance, before joining Clark in 2011.

Please send submissions to [email protected]