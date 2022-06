U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was set to undergo surgery Thursday after he broke his hip in a fall at his home, according to his spokesman.

The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, a statement Thursday morning said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.

At midafternoon Thursday, Leahy spokesman David Carle said Leahy’s security detail didn’t want to say exactly where he is being treated, but a hospital in the Washington area “was able to fit him in for surgery for late morning.”

There has been no update since then.

Leahy was born blind in one eye.

“The senator has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception,” the statement said. “He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years, but this one finally caught up with him.”

Leahy was “expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.”

Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall. By the time his term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

Leahy was taken to the hospital in January 2021, hours after he had begun presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Leahy had not been feeling well and was taken there out of an abundance of caution. After being examined, he was sent home.

Any prolonged absence by Leahy would complicate majority Democrats’ already precarious efforts to push controversial legislation and nominations through the 50-50 Senate over Republican opposition.

That might include a compromise with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. – if they can reach one – on energy, health care and tax issues, a package that would be far smaller than the collection of social initiatives he killed in December.

Leahy is the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the surge of congressional Democrats elected in 1974 after President Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment.

