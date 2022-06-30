The University of Maine System is likely to have significantly fewer students this coming school year, continuing a decade-long decline exacerbated by the pandemic.

Official numbers won’t come until fall. But as of Thursday afternoon, there were 1,148, or 6.6 percent, fewer undergraduate students signed up to attend one of the system’s seven universities than at this time last year. Compared to this time five years ago, in 2018, there are 12 percent fewer students slated to attend.

The rising freshman class has the largest percent drop in enrollment. As of Wednesday, the latest data available, there were 2,828 students enrolled, about 20 percent less than last year at this time, when 3,517 students had signed up.

Shrinking enrollment could have a significant financial impact on the University of Maine System. Fewer students enrolled means fewer people splitting the cost of running an institute of higher education, which could push the system to raise tuition prices or cut costs, possibly by closing campuses or continuing to cut programs and employee positions. Already the system’s Orono campus is planning to close a dining and residence hall partially because of the anticipated low enrollment.

Declining college enrollment is a national issue. There was a 4.7 percent, or 662,000 student, decline in undergraduate enrollment in spring 2022 compared to a year prior. Over the past decade, the country’s secondary education enrollment has dropped by around 3 million students, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the research arm of a nonprofit that reports education data.

Experts say shrinking attendance could have severe and far-reaching negative economic and social consequences.

Decreased economic and social mobility, lower earnings, more unemployment, skilled worker shortages, slower economic growth and fewer people voting are all potential results of fewer people going to and graduating from colleges and universities, said Josh Wyner, the founder and executive director of the college excellence program at the nonprofit the Aspen Institute.

“Declining college enrollment is a huge problem for our society and our economy,” he said.

Wyner said that a college degree is the surest way to get a good job — one that pays well and has benefits. But over the past decade, it appears that a significant number of prospective students haven’t seen it that way.

Between 2010 and 2020, the number of Maine high school graduates enrolling in college dropped by around 10 percent. According to the New England Secondary School Consortium 63.2 percent enrolled in 2010 but only 55.2 percent did in 2020.

There’s a lot of conjecture about why fewer students are opting for two- or four-year degree programs. Many say prospective students are concerned about the cost, time commitment and return on investment, questioning whether college is really going to lead to a better life.

There is also an issue of declining birth rate. Both nationally and in Maine, the birth rate declined for decades prior to the pandemic, but it was steeper in Maine. The Maine birth rate went from 17,313 in 1990 to 11,537 in 2020, even though the state’s overall population increased during that time period. There was a four percent increase in births in 2021.

Those most sharply impacted by this trend are low-income students. Low-income students in the U.S. in 2020 were 16 percent less likely to enroll in college immediately following high school compared to high-income students. According to the Clearinghouse Research Center 65 percent of students from high-income schools enrolled in college the year they graduated from high school, but that number was only 49 percent for low-income students.

Wyner said getting college enrollment numbers back up will take a joint effort. The federal government and state governments need to reduce the financial burden of higher education on students by expanding grants and need based aid programs, he said, and colleges need to ensure they are providing degrees of high value.

“It is not OK for colleges to enroll students and not do everything they can to support students and make sure their degrees can be used for well paying jobs,” he said. “There is room for policy makers to support students and for colleges to deliver more value.”

With enrollment on the decline, UMaine System Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Robert Placido said keeping the tuition flat — which the system has done seven out of the past 10 years — will be a challenge unless it continues to receive enough money from the state to make up from lost enrollment revenue. “We’re hopeful we won’t have to (raise tuition) but it’s a serious concern.”

