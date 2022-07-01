Maine’s lobster industry will receive close to $14 million in support from the federal government to help comply with new rules that are intended to save the critically endangered right whale from extinction.

The $14 million will be doled out to states through the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to cover costs incurred by the fishing industry to comply with the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan. Costs may include gear modification, configuration, and marking, both in federal and state waters.

Maine is expected to receive the lion’s share of the money, since the state is home to the vast majority of the American lobster fleet.

U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, both Democrats from Maine, helped secure the funding and pledged to keep advocating for the fishery.

In a statement, Golden called the regulations misguided, indefensible and economically damaging.

“NOAA has been unable to prove that these regulations will work, but lobstermen are still being forced to pick up the tab,” he said. “It’s just wrong.”

Easing the cost burden is the least Congress can do, he said.

The new regulations will only serve to add on to existing threats to the lobster industry, like warming waters, the pandemic and supply chain disruption, Pingree said.

The rules in question are the latest round of federal fishing gear regulations, which are the first phase of a 10-year plan to reduce the risk of right whale entanglements by 98 percent.

There are fewer than 340 North Atlantic right whales today. No right whale death has ever been conclusively linked to the Maine lobster fishery.

Regulatory changes include a combination of gear modification and the seasonal closure of a roughly 1,000 square mile stretch of the Gulf of Maine.

Lobstermen have said repeatedly that the rules are dangerous, expensive, unnecessary, and run the risk of destroying the lobster industry.

The gear modifications require lobstermen to splice NOAA-approved weak rope or weak plastic links into the lines they use to connect buoys to traps on the ocean bottom. But the approved gear has been in short supply as manufacturers struggle to produce enough to outfit the Northeast lobster and Jonah crab fishing gear.

The restricted area was closed from October to January. The remaining regulations went into effect May 1, though enforcement has been delayed until supply chain issues are resolved.

Virginia Olsen, director of the Maine Lobstering Union, said the money will help keep fishermen in business as they “work to right the wrongs” of the new regulations.

“During these difficult times for (the) industry, it is critical that lobstermen have the resources they need to stay on the water,” she said.

Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, agreed.

Complying with the “onerous” new regulations will require extensive time and money for supplies and labor, she said.

The funding was included in the House of Representatives’ Commerce, Justice, and Science Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations bill.

Maine lobstermen also received more than $17 million in federal aid in March, as part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus funding package.

This story will be updated.

