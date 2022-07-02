Lexi Brent, York senior, hurdles: Brent lead York to the Class B title by sweeping the hurdle events – 15.30 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 47.23 in the 300 hurdles. She finished seventh in the 100 hurdles at the New England Championships (15.61).

Alyvia Caruso, Gorham senior, sprints/hurdles: Caruso won the long jump at the Class A state meet with a meet-record mark of 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches and finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.14) to help Gorham claim runner-up honors.

Anna Connors, Bangor junior, sprints: Connors won the 200 (25.10) and 400 (56.01) at the Class A state meet in state-leading times and also won the 100 (12.21) to lead Bangor to the team title.

Makenna Drouin, Edward Little sophomore, hurdles/sprints: Drouin won the 100 hurdles (15.56) and the 300 hurdles (44.95) at the Class A state meet, then earned a New England title in the 300 hurdles with the fastest time in Maine history – 43.74. She also had the best time in the state this season in the 110 hurdles (15.18).

Emma Green, Gorham senior, sprints/jumps: At the Class A meet, Green won the high jump (5-2) and was second in the 100 (12.24) and 200 (25.74). At New Englands, she finished second in the 100 (12.23) and fifth in the 200 (25.36). Green led the state in the 100 this season with a time of 11.90 – making her the third fastest in state history.

Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle senior, distance: At the Class A state meet, Hesler won both the 800 (2:18.93) and 1,600 (state-leading time of 4:56.25). She was fourth in the 1,600 at the New England championships (4:59.47).

Mia-Claire Kezal, Thornton Academy senior, distance: Kezal was the New England champion in the 1,600 (4:56.70) after placing second in the 800 (2:21.08) and 1,600 (5:00.27) and third in the 3,200 (11:35.52) at the Class A state meet. She posted the fastest time in Maine this season in the 800 (2:12.29).

Mikaela Langston, Mt. Ararat senior, jumps/hurdles: Langston the triple jump (37-4 3/4) and took second in the 300 hurdles (48.36) at the Class A meet. She was the runner-up at New Englands in the triple jump with a state-leading mark of 37-7 1/2.

Sarah Moore, Lisbon/Oak Hill sophomore, jumps/sprints: Moore scored 36 points at the Class C meet to help lead Lisbon to the title, winning the 100 (12.81) and long jump (17-2) and taking second in the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (34-2). She paced fifth in both the long jump (17-9 1/4) and high jump (5-3) at New Englands.

Ruth White, Orono sophomore, distance: White broke a 38-year-old Class C state record to win the state title in the 3,200 (10:46.38) after taking second in the 1,600 (5:03.10). She finished second in the 3,200 at New Englands in a state-leading time of 10:37.66.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nicole Sautter, Lisbon/Oak Hill: Powered by sophomore Sarah Moore and an array of others, Lisbon/Oak Hill scored 36.5 points more than runner-up Orono in a successful title defense. The Greyhounds racked up points with 14 top-three placings, including a victory in the 400 relay and individual titles by Moore in the 100 and long jump, Amelia Mooney in the racewalk, Kayla Cooper in the 400 and Kiana Goldberg in the 110 hurdles.