This past Thursday, I was riding my bike, solo, on Route 88 in Falmouth, and was just about a mile from my home after a long ride. Startled by the blaring of a loud horn coming from a red truck, I threw up my arm in question. The passenger window rolled down and a gentleman yelled at me, “Get out of the road!”

Yes, I was in the road by the Town Landing Market, where cars pull in, nose first, often extending into the bike lane, and back out, often without seeing who is coming. There is also a pedestrian crossing and a marker in the middle of it. I give this parking area a wide berth for safety. As a cyclist, I am acutely aware of my surroundings, being extremely vulnerable to things like dogs and cars.

I do not wear earbuds and I always ride in the bike lane if there is one. I wish there were more. I have a taillight that alerts me when there is a car behind me and when it has passed.

I am from Maine; my family has been here for generations. My husband served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years. I have worked hard in our great state for over 40 years. Cars, pedestrians and bikes are allowed to use the road. I wish the person driving the truck and I had been able to have a conversation versus an angry exchange. I bet we have more in common than not.

Chessell McGee

Cumberland Foreside

