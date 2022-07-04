Dogs are part of our world, for better or worse. As a dog owner, I greatly appreciate the privilege of walking my Yorkie Skye at Willard Beach during allowed hours. Skye loves it too.

I got Skye mainly because of the daily dogs-allowed times at Willard Beach. Before Skye, I fell in love with being at Willard beach for the twice-daily dog parade. I learned a few things from watching dogs and dog owners rush to Willard at 7 p.m. for their run.

Dogs understand joy better than most humans do – me included. We all need more joy in our lives. Read the papers, doom scroll the web. It’s a depressing world right now. The dogs of Willard showed me the delight in a twice-daily beach run at any time of year.

Most dogs are friendly. While Skye greets each beach dog, I end up in warm and engaging conversations with the owners. It’s fun, and it’s heartwarming. We’re following our dog’s example.

I realize not all dogs or humans are perfect. We do our best to behave. And believe me, you don’t want to experience the panic of seeing your dog squat and realizing your poop bag is in the other coat. More than once, I’ve had to drive back with a bag to clean up my mess.

All of us dogs and owners greatly appreciate the dog privileges at Willard and encourage all people to join us for the magic of the daily dog parade.

Geoffrey Ives

Cornish

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: