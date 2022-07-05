WINDHAM

Car show to benefit Make-A-Wish chapter

The Seacoast Adventure “Make-A-Wish” Benefit Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Seacoast Adventure Park, 930 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302). Arrive after 8 a.m.

Lots of activities are planned for the whole family, including a 50/50 raffle, food and drinks.

All car entries welcomed for a $10 entry fee. Register online [email protected].

General admission for spectators is $5 for adults and free for children ages 11 and younger.

Proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation Maine Chapter

Rain date is Sunday.

For more details, call Dwaine at 615-7692.

KENNEBUNK

Museum plans three guided walking tours

The Brick Store Museum will offer three historic walking tours this week, each of them led by a museum tour guide.

Tours exploring the history of the elaborate and historic homes that line Kennebunk’s Summer Street neighborhood will be offered at noon Thursday and again Saturday, each departing from the museum at 117 Main St.

A Kennebunk Beach History Walking Tour also will be offered at 11 a.m. Satruday, beginning at Trinity Chapel on Railroad Avenue. This will be a one-mile loop, 90-minute walk.

The cost is $5 per tour for members and $10 per person for all others.

Reservations are requested in advance by calling 985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org.

Advertisement

KENNEBUNK

Cambodian ceramic artist has exhibit at museum

The Brick Store Museum in partnership with local Khmer families welcomes Cambodian ceramic artist Yary Livan, with an exhibition of his traditional ceramics.

The Khmer Traditional Ceramic Artist exhibition in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Gallery will run through July 31. In addition, an event is planned for Saturday at the museum, 117 Main St., during which the artist will discuss his work, traditional food will be served, and the documentary about Livan’s artwork will be shown.

For details, visit brickstoremuseum.org.

BANGOR

Army band giving several concerts this week

The 195th Maine Army National Guard Band will perform this week in several locations, as follows:

Advertisement

Tuesday, at noon, at 22 Neptune Drive, Brunswick; Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Waterfront Park, Bath, and at 6 p.m. at Riverbank Park, Westbrook; Thursday at 6 p.m. at Dyer Library, Saco, and at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Old Orchard Beach; and Friday at 6 p.m. at Binette Park in Old Town.

For more details, visit readme.readmedia.com/Maines-195th-Army-Band-summer-tour-dates/18771869.

WELLS

Bryson Lang to perform at public library Thursday

Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Bryson Lang will perform his “The Cure for the Common Show” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The show includes

spinning rings, upside-down juggling, glow-in-the-dark objects, and tossing a few scythes around, you won’t want to miss this. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

• Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday for children ages 0-24 months and their caregivers.

• For adults, the program “Great Decisions” returns at 10:30 a.m. Friday for an informative discussion on major global issues. Facilitator for the meetings is John Randazzo.

For more information, ontact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Advertisement

Concert by Dan Blakeslee, Mike O’Hehir on tap

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will sponsor a summertime concert by musicians Dan Blakeslee and Mike O’Hehir at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Town House School, 135 North St.

Tickets are $12 for KHS members and $15 for all others.

SCARBOROUGH

Rummage sale Saturday at First Congregational Church

The First Congregational Church of Scarborough will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Hall, 167 Black Point Road.

New this year will be a hot dog luncheon.

For more details or to arrange to donate to the sale, call the church office at 883-2342.

WISCASSET

Tours of Wiscasset homes taking place on Saturday

The Wiscasset Homes on Tour event unfolds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring a fine collection of Wiscasset area homes, along with an artist’s studio and a well-preserved historical building, as well as music and refreshments at selected sites.

Participants will have opportunities to look inside these private homes, talk with the owners, and learn more about the impact of international events on early Midcoast history. Tickets are $30 each or $25 each for groups of seven or larger. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour at Wiscasset’s Recreational Pier, 1 Water St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash, checks, and plastic accepted.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended to minimize wait times. For details, visit wiscassetcreativealliance.org or call (617) 974-7720 and leave a message which will be answered promptly.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: