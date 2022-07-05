DAILY

Free Summer Lunches for Children & Teens, join Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program at Curtis Memorial Library for their free summer lunch program for children and their caregivers. Eat outside on the lawn or under the shade of a tent from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Contact: 725-5242.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including hotdogs, pasta, corn bread, rolls, salads, pickles, and pie for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Acacia Lodge, 663 Royalsborough Road, Durham. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger. Contact: 650-7483.

