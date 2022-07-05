Have you tried to schedule a doctor’s appointment recently? Or talked to your credit card company? Or, oh my, talked to an airline representative? Or, most customer service numbers?
Today, I called the state of Maine help line about a lost license. A courteous person answered on the first ring, and within a minute I had a new license on the way to me. Maybe it’s time for the private sector to look to the public sector about providing good customer service and let’s give credit where it’s due.
I only wish that private firm CEOs would call their own customer service numbers and experience just how bad the situation is.
John Gundersdorf
Falmouth
