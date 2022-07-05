It feels good to do the right thing, like former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She will suffer because the people who are the loudest do not feel good. They do not want to admit that they were wrong.
Religion should be about trying to live together. Too many leaders insist upon twisting the facts to support their views about elections, abortions and truth.
As a pawnbroker I have seen many people make life harder than it should be and could be. Too many develop a terrible attitude and a lack of common sense.
Mike G. Fink
Searsmont
