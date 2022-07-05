I am no fan of Susan Collins and found her vote for Kavanaugh an egregious error in judgment, especially given his conduct in the confirmation hearing. That said, every bit as much of the blame, if not more, falls first on Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and then equally on all of Collins’ Republican colleagues, without whose votes Collins’ vote would have been inconsequential.

Blaming Collins should not let former President Trump off the hook. He knowingly nominated the three anti-abortion judges. The hyper-partisan McConnell, and all of those Republicans who agreed with McConnell’s refusal to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination and who then voted to confirm Trump’s nominees, were complicit.

It is time to vote out not just Collins but all of those in her party that have undermined the credibility of the Supreme Court, fomented grievous, potentially irreparable, discord in the populace, and shaken the democratic and moral foundations of the nation.

Janet Kehl

Arrowsic

