SALES

Land

Next Gen Holdings, LLC bought a 1.4± AC parcel of land at 184 Lewis Avenue, Saco from Lisa M. Grenier. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; David Trottier of Realty Sales.

Able Projects LLC bought 16.0± AC of land at 69 Holmes Road in Scarborough from High Meadows, Inc. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company

Office

JLM Enterprises bought a 65,982± SF office building at 198-200 Main Street and 3 Lowell Street in Lewiston from Rubicon-Lewiston Holdings. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Portside Systems LLC bought two office condos totaling 3,440± SF at 19 Bridge Street in Kittery from 19 Bridge Street LLC. Katherine Gemmecke, Caitlin Burke, and Kent White of The Boulos Company.

30 Exchange Street LLC bought a 7,400± SF historic brick building at 30 Exchange Street, Portland from Maineland Appraisal Consultants. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Charles Day of Porta & Co.

Michael Major bought an 8,716± SF office building at 325 US Route One, Falmouth from 325 US Route 1, LLC. Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Muscle City Investment bought an 11,180± SF retail building at 936 Brighton Avenue in Portland from Brighton/Portland LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine State Credit Union bought a 4,126± SF retail building at 168 Camden Street in Rockland from GL Investments LLC. Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Mami Properties LLC bought a 1,425± SF restaurant condominium at 341 Fore Street, Portland from Boothby Square Properties LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Exchange Services, Qualified Intermediary for Central Street Studios LLC bought two retail units at 383 Commercial Street, Portland from Deering Property Development. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Residential

An undisclosed buyer bought a three-building, 49-unit multifamily portfolio at 41 River Road in Brunswick from OPA Riverside Limited Partners. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

W Squared Property Group LLC bought a 4,855± SF six-unit multifamily building at 1294 US Route One in Freeport from Asher Newfield LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Alexander Matthews of Atlantic Real Estate Network.

Jennifer L. Arps, Inc. bought a 2,678± SF condo at 1250 Forest Avenue in Portland from Dr. Charles Hoag. John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Eric Flynn of Excellence Realty.

28 High Street, LLC bought a 6,864± SF multifamily building at 28 High Street, Portland from I-95 Portland Portfolio I, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

LEASES

Industrial

The Rope Guru leased 1,500± SF of industrial space at 170 John Roberts Road in South Portland from Carbo Company. Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Greg Perry of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Office

RBC Capital Markets renewed their 10,900± SF office lease at Two Portland Square in Portland with North River IV LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Joe Porta and Peter Gwilym of Porta & Company.

Portland Symphony Orchestra leased 5,428± SF of office space at 85 Exchange Street in Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hartford Fire Insurance Company leased 4,829± SF of office space at One Monument Square in Portland from Congress Federal Realty, LLC. Jessica Estes and John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Josh Sirchio of CBRE.

Bethany Christian Services of Northern New England leased 1,620± SF of office space at 217 Main Street in Lewiston from Lewiston Properties LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Tim Millet of Porta & Company.

Right At Home leased 1,600± SF of office space at 51 US Route One in Scarborough from Nonesuch River Plaza LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Walden Renewables subleased 953± SF of office space at 424 Fore Street in Portland from sub-landlord Street & Company. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gillies Law PLLC leased 760± SF of office space from Spe-Ad Inc at 980 Forest Avenue, Portland. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Fork Food Lab leased 42,000± SF of office space at 95-97 Darling Avenue, Portland from My Darling LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Granite Bay Care, Inc. leased 19,392± SF of office space at 482 Payne Road, Scarborough from Cowabunga LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

MAS Medical Staffing LLC leased 2,812± SF of office space at 869 Main Street, Westbrook from T&T Development LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Katie Allen of The Dunham Group.

NewHeight Group LLC leased 1,005± SF of office space at 97A Exchange Street, Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Peter Harrington, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Pan Atlantic Consultants renewed its 920± SF office lease at 1 Union St, Portland from 237 Commercial Street LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Bangkok Kitchen leased 1,920± SF of retail space at 213 North Street in Saco from SCG Bistro LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Brickyard Hollow leased 3,975± SF of retail space at 335 Main Street in Ogunquit from Hanson Properties LLC. Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Milan Laser Hair Removal leased 1,500± SF of retail space at 310 Mariner Way in Biddeford from DSM MB II, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Tanner Borchardt of Cresa Commercial Real Estate.

Bayside Bark leased 1,000± SF of retail space at 47-57 India Street in Portland from India Middle Junction LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Company.

Lil Jam Cookies LLC leased 1,300± SF of restaurant space from Beachwood Properties LLC at 580 Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Willow Salon LLC leased 1,470± SF of retail space from Raphael LP at 209 Western Avenue, South Portland. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Ray Maurice leased 1,800± SF of retail space at 115 Main Street, Freeport from Landmark Freeport LLC. Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

