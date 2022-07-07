General Dynamics Bath Iron Works announced Thursday, July 8, that Ray Steen is joining the organization as vice president, human resources. Steen will be responsible for the BIW Human Resources organization including Talent Acquisition, HR Services and Labor Relations.

“I am excited to welcome Ray to our team. He brings a strong background in organizational development, labor relations, continuous improvement and team building,” stated Chuck Krugh, president of BIW. “I believe his people-first approach will be an asset as we work to deliver the ships our Navy needs.”

Steen comes to BIW from another General Dynamics business unit, Ordinance and Tactical Systems (OTS), where he has worked since 2006. He most recently served as senior director, human resources at the Armaments and Energetics line of business at OTS. Before joining General Dynamics, he managed human resources at facilities for the lighting manufacturer OSRAM Sylvania.

“I’m honored to join Bath Iron Works and be part of the team that is building ships to defend our nation,” Steen said. “I look forward to helping bring people together, enhance internal and external relationships, and strengthen our programs and practices to ensure that we provide fulfilling careers. The people of BIW are the reason that Bath built is best built.”

Steen has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and philosophy from the University of Vermont and a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Maine’s largest manufacturer, is responsible for new construction, maintenance and modernization of warships for the U.S. Navy.

