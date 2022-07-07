Registration is open for the 2022 People Plus Senior Health Expo to be held on Thursday, October 20, in person at the Brunswick Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available with space for up to 70 vendor tables.

According to a news release, the expo is a chance for networking will be an opportunity to learn about products and services in the categories of medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care and finance.

The registration deadline is September 16, Be on The Bag sponsorship deadline is September 2. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for more information including registration and sponsorship opportunities, or call (207) 729-0757.

