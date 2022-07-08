A collection of Wiscasset area homes, along with an artist’s studio and a well preserved historic building, are featured on the Wiscasset Homes on Tour, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

Tour-goers will also be able to enjoy music and refreshments at selected sites.

One of the tour’s featured homes has been described as the place Gatsby would have lived in the 21st Century. With gracious gardens and styling for elegant living and entertaining, this private home offers tour-goers inspiration for blending classic details with modern day living. Other enhancements like a covered patio, a wine cellar, and an artist studio complete this real-world labor of love.

Another home on the tour is a cornerstone of Wiscasset’s early history as a thriving shipping port. The gracious house, once a centerpiece of Wiscasset’s early 19th Century social scene, experienced the same decline from wealth to poverty as its early owners. But 200 years later, new owners have revitalized the home’s magnificence and added their own fine collections of art and antiques.

Look inside these private homes, talk with the owners, and learn more about the impact of international events on early Midcoast history while enjoying the tour.

Tickets are $30 each or $25 each for groups of seven or larger. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour, July 9, at Wiscasset’s Recreational Pier, 1 Water St. (parking and bathrooms nearby), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Advance tickets can be purchased online and picked up on the day of the tour at the Recreational Pier. Visitors are encouraged to purchase in advance to minimize wait times.

More details and ticket information can be found at wiscassetcreativealliance.org. For questions, call (617) 974-7720 and leave a message, which will be answered promptly.

Homes on Tour is a fundraiser for Wiscasset Creative Alliance to support the Alliance’s community programs.

