John A. Taylor, DO, of Mid Coast Medical Group–Neurology was awarded the Louis Hanson, DO, Physician of the Year award by the Maine Osteopathic Association (MOA) at the group’s awards luncheon in June at the Samoset Resort in Rockland. According to the MOA, the award is presented to a DO who, “has demonstrated a high quality of practice, a compassionate interest in patients and a commitment to their community.”

Taylor’s involvement in starting new programs and his role with the department of motor vehicles are among the reasons he was chosen to receive the award.

Taylor came to Maine after completing his fellowship training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. He arrived at Mid Coast Hospital in 2007 as its first neurologist. Since then, he has helped expand the neurology group from one to five providers, developed a successful Joint Commission-accredited stroke treatment program and started and leads the state’s only Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association-affiliated clinic. In addition, he is the chairman of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Medical Advisory Board that establishes medical standards for safe driving.

Taylor is particularly proud that after years of effort, Mid Coast Hospital launched the first and only ALS Association-affiliated clinic in Maine dedicated to helping patients on their journey with ALS, a fatal disorder of the motor system.

“Motor neurons are responsible for controlling voluntary and some involuntary muscles,” Taylor said. “It does not affect just arms and legs but also nerves in the esophagus and diaphragm affecting swallowing and breathing respectively.”

The clinic serves 30 to 40 people at any given time, Taylor said, adding, “This is the type of disorder that rapidly progresses and requires constant surveillance of patient needs.”

People with ALS require a wide variety of support as their condition advances including mobility, breathing, communication, nutrition and mental health. “We know our patients, we know the trajectory of this disorder and we can anticipate what they’ll need and when they’ll need it,” Taylor said.

The multidisciplinary clinic also offers support groups and has implemented the Mind, Body, Medicine program for ALS patients that provides a set of techniques to assist with mindfulness. “Our clinic is as close to a one-stop shop as it can be,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that while he was honored to receive this award, he shares it with many other collaborators.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: